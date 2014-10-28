(Repeats to add RIC of ABS Investment SA)

Oct 28 Beskidzkie Biuro Consultingowe SA :

* Said on Monday ABS Investment SA decreased it stake in the company to 65.17 pct (2,610,035 shares) from 69.66 pct (2,790,035 shares) via sale of 180,000 shares in a privately negotiated transaction

* Shares were sold for an average price of 3 zlotys per share

