BRIEF-Biomatics Capital closes $200 mln fund
* Biomatics Capital closes $200 million fund; investments focus on genomics and digital health Source text for Eikon:
Oct 28 Beskidzkie Biuro Consultingowe SA :
* Said on Monday ABS Investment SA decreased it stake in the company to 65.17 pct (2,610,035 shares) from 69.66 pct (2,790,035 shares) via sale of 180,000 shares in a privately negotiated transaction
* Shares were sold for an average price of 3 zlotys per share
SAO PAULO, March 15 The Brazilian government is preparing a replacement for the benchmark interest rate that state development bank BNDES uses to peg long-term corporate loans, the latest step toward reducing costly subsidies, newspaper Valor Econômico said on Wednesday.
PRAGUE, March 15 The Czech central bank's receivables from abroad grew by 119 billion crowns, or 4.4 billion euros, between March 1 and March 10, the bank's balance sheet showed on Wednesday.