LONDON, March 19 Mark Thompson is to step down
as the director general of the BBC after nearly eight years in
which the state broadcaster cut staff, clashed with rivals and
broke new ground with services like the iPlayer.
Thompson told staff in an email that he intended to step
down after the London Olympics and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee
celebrations, which will form one of the busiest periods for the
broadcaster and its television, radio and online output.
"This morning I told (Chairman) Lord Patten that I believe
that an appropriate time for me to hand over to a successor and
to step down as Director General of the BBC would be the autumn
of this year, once the Olympics and the rest of the amazing
summer of 2012 are over," he said.
During his time at the corporation, Thompson clashed with
rivals included pay-TV group BSkyB and some newspaper
companies who accused the broadcaster of expanding too
aggressively.
However, despite a few on-screen mishaps, its approval
ratings amongst viewers hit record highs.
