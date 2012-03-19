LONDON, March 19 Mark Thompson is to step down as the director general of the BBC after nearly eight years in which the state broadcaster cut staff, clashed with rivals and broke new ground with services like the iPlayer.

Thompson told staff in an email that he intended to step down after the London Olympics and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, which will form one of the busiest periods for the broadcaster and its television, radio and online output.

"This morning I told (Chairman) Lord Patten that I believe that an appropriate time for me to hand over to a successor and to step down as Director General of the BBC would be the autumn of this year, once the Olympics and the rest of the amazing summer of 2012 are over," he said.

During his time at the corporation, Thompson clashed with rivals included pay-TV group BSkyB and some newspaper companies who accused the broadcaster of expanding too aggressively.

However, despite a few on-screen mishaps, its approval ratings amongst viewers hit record highs.

