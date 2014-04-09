FRANKFURT, April 9 German engineering and
services group Bilfinger has sold its 8.7 percent
stake in infrastructure fund BBGI in an institutional
placement, generating net proceeds of about 50 million euros
($69 million).
Capital gains from the deal amount to about 5 million euros,
it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Bilfinger acquired a minority interest in BBGI, which
invests in public-private partnership projects, when the fund
was listed on the stock exchange in 2011.
($1 = 0.7249 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)