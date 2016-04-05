DUBAI, April 5 BBK, formerly known as
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, has started marketing convertible
securities to investors which will boost its capital reserves,
it said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.
The instruments -- which have a perpetual tenor and will
enhance the bank's Tier 1, or core, capital -- are being offered
at 1 dinar ($2.65) each and carry an annual interest rate of
8.25 percent.
The securities are being marketed between Apr. 3 and Apr.
18, according to the filing.
In February, the bank's chief executive told Reuters that
BBK planned to issue a 100 million dinar ($265.3 million)
convertible bond by the end of March to boost its capital
ratios.
The bank, Bahrain's fourth-largest by assets, had a capital
adequacy ratio, a key indicator of its financial health, of
14.87 percent at the end of December, above a minimum
requirement of 12.5 percent.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)