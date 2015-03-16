DUBAI, March 16 BBK, formerly known as
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, has opened order books after setting
initial price thoughts for a five-year dollar bond offer of
benchmark size, which may price on Tuesday, a document from lead
managers showed.
The lender has set initial price thoughts for the issue at
around 200 basis points over midswaps, the document showed on
Monday.
BBK has returned to the market in its first debt issue since
2010 to refinance an existing $500 million bond maturing in
October.
The offer by Bahrain's fourth-largest bank by assets is
being handled by BNP Paribas, HSBC and National Bank of Abu
Dhabi.
Rated BBB by Fitch, BBK is 32.1 percent owned by the
Bahraini government, with the Kuwait Investment Authority
owning an 18.7 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)