MANAMA Feb 24 BBK, formerly known as
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, plans to issue a 100 million dinar
($265.3 million) convertible bond by the end of March to boost
its capital ratios, its chief executive told Reuters.
BBK is the latest lender in the Gulf region to announce
plans to boost reserves as banks top up their capital after
significant lending growth in recent years, as well as to comply
with Basel III global banking standards.
"Soon we will be launching a capital issue ... a convertible
perpetual issue 100 million dinars ... that will be launched by
end of March," Chief Executive Abdulkarim Bucheery told Reuters
on the sidelines of a conference in Bahrain.
The bank, Bahrain's fourth-largest by assets, had a capital
adequacy ratio, a key indicator of its financial health, of
14.87 percent at the end of December, above a minimum
requirement of 12.5 percent.
Bucheery said BBK did not need to borrow other debt but
warned that this year would be extremely challenging for the
kingdom's banking sector, with difficulties compounded by last
week's downgrade of Bahrain's credit rating to junk status by
Standard & Poor's.
BBK issued a $400 million bond last year to refinance an
existing obligation.
"In terms of growth we will not see the same levels either
for assets or liabilities, it will be much lower," he said.
The lender is expecting its balance sheet to grow in the
range of 3 percent to 4 percent this year, after a year-on-year
compounded rate of 8 percent over the past eight years.
Despite this, Bucheery said the bank's bottom line would
likely be flat to 2015, without elaborating.
The bank reported a net profit of 53.2 million dinars for
2015, up from 50.1 million dinars in the previous year.
BBK, which has operations in Kuwait, India and Dubai, has
obtained Bahrain central bank approval to launch an investment
wholesale banking company in the United Kingdom, he said.
The bank is yet to submit required items to obtain
regulatory approval for the company from the U.K.-based
Financial Conduct Authority, he said.
The company will be based in London and set up as a joint
venture with another partner, Bucheery said, declining to
identify them but adding the firm will specialise in investments
and real estate.
($1 = 0.3769 Bahraini dinars)
