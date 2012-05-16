* Pretax profit 2.9 bln shillings
* Loan-loss provision down 39 percent to 702 mln shillings
(Adds details, analyst quotes)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, May 16 Rising total interest income
buoyed Barclays Bank of Kenya's profit defying high
interest rates and inflation to beat market expectations.
The bank, majority owned by British lender Barclays
, said in a statement on Wednesday that pretax profit
rose 21 percent to 2.9 billion shillings ($11.85 million) for
the first three months to the end of March.
"People were expecting the bank's profits to dip in the
first quarter of this year following the spike in interest rate
we saw at the end of last year, but they have proven to be
resilient," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment
Bank.
Total interest income soared 34 percent to 5.2 billion
shillings, while total operating expenses remained flat at 3.8
billion shillings. The bank's total income rose 8 percent to 6.7
billion shillings.
The bank's shares closed 0.4 percent higher at 13.05
shillings. The results were released after the market had
closed.
The central bank raised its key lending rate by 11
percentage points to 18 percent in the final quarter of last
year to prop up the shilling and fight high inflation, creating
worries that the demand for loans would fall and defaults rise.
The banks results mirrored those of its peers Kenya
Commercial Bank (KCB) and Equity Bank, which
posted strong first-quarter earnings and forecast strong profits
the rest of the year.
Barclays Bank of Kenya said its loan book grew by 10 percent
in the quarter to 100.3 billion shillings, while its net
loan-loss provision decreased 39 percent to 702 million
shillings in the face of high interest rate during the period.
($1=84.4000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by James Macharia; Editing by Mike Nesbit)