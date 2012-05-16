* Pretax profit 2.9 bln shillings

* Loan-loss provision down 39 percent to 702 mln shillings (Adds details, analyst quotes)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, May 16 Rising total interest income buoyed Barclays Bank of Kenya's profit defying high interest rates and inflation to beat market expectations.

The bank, majority owned by British lender Barclays , said in a statement on Wednesday that pretax profit rose 21 percent to 2.9 billion shillings ($11.85 million) for the first three months to the end of March.

"People were expecting the bank's profits to dip in the first quarter of this year following the spike in interest rate we saw at the end of last year, but they have proven to be resilient," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank.

Total interest income soared 34 percent to 5.2 billion shillings, while total operating expenses remained flat at 3.8 billion shillings. The bank's total income rose 8 percent to 6.7 billion shillings.

The bank's shares closed 0.4 percent higher at 13.05 shillings. The results were released after the market had closed.

The central bank raised its key lending rate by 11 percentage points to 18 percent in the final quarter of last year to prop up the shilling and fight high inflation, creating worries that the demand for loans would fall and defaults rise.

The banks results mirrored those of its peers Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Equity Bank, which posted strong first-quarter earnings and forecast strong profits the rest of the year.

Barclays Bank of Kenya said its loan book grew by 10 percent in the quarter to 100.3 billion shillings, while its net loan-loss provision decreased 39 percent to 702 million shillings in the face of high interest rate during the period. ($1=84.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia; Editing by Mike Nesbit)