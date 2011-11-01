NAIROBI Nov 1 Barclays Bank of Kenya
said on Tuesday its pretax profit increased 26 percent to 8.87
billion shillings ($90 mln) during the nine months ended
September, driven higher by the benefits of a cost-cutting round
at the start of the year as well as prudent lending practices
that more than halved provisions for bad loans.
Earnings per share for the bank, which is controlled by
Britain's Barclays Plc , jumped 11.6 percent to 1.93
shillings per share from 1.73 shillings in the previous period.
The 2010 earnings per share figure was restated to take into
account a four-for-one share split carried out in May to boost
liquidity of the stock.
($1 = 98.400 Kenyan Shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri)