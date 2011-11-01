NAIROBI Nov 1 Barclays Bank of Kenya said on Tuesday its pretax profit increased 26 percent to 8.87 billion shillings ($90 mln) during the nine months ended September, driven higher by the benefits of a cost-cutting round at the start of the year as well as prudent lending practices that more than halved provisions for bad loans.

Earnings per share for the bank, which is controlled by Britain's Barclays Plc , jumped 11.6 percent to 1.93 shillings per share from 1.73 shillings in the previous period.

The 2010 earnings per share figure was restated to take into account a four-for-one share split carried out in May to boost liquidity of the stock. ($1 = 98.400 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri)