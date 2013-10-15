Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
FRANKFURT Oct 15 Rhoen-Klinikum on Tuesday said medical supplies maker B. Braun raised its stake to 10.98 percent of the German hospital operator.
The move gives B. Braun a blocking stake on major resolutions at Rhoen which require 90 percent shareholder approval.
Rhoen-Klinikum said it was informed that Braun Melsungen intends to further increase its minority stake in the Company within the next twelve months and to obtain a representation on the supervisory board.
B. Braun, owned by the family of Chairman Ludwig Georg Braun, opposes a takeover of Rhoen-Klinikum by rival Fresenius .
Braun was concerned it would lose Rhoen as a major client should Fresenius take it over, sources have said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
* U.S. Army awards GE Aviation contract to develop silicon carbide power electronics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - has signed a definitive license agreement for its lead product candidate, KIT-302