FRANKFURT Oct 15 Rhoen-Klinikum on Tuesday said medical supplies maker B. Braun raised its stake to 10.98 percent of the German hospital operator.

The move gives B. Braun a blocking stake on major resolutions at Rhoen which require 90 percent shareholder approval.

Rhoen-Klinikum said it was informed that Braun Melsungen intends to further increase its minority stake in the Company within the next twelve months and to obtain a representation on the supervisory board.

B. Braun, owned by the family of Chairman Ludwig Georg Braun, opposes a takeover of Rhoen-Klinikum by rival Fresenius .

Braun was concerned it would lose Rhoen as a major client should Fresenius take it over, sources have said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)