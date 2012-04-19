April 19 BB&T Corp reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the bank set aside less
money for loan losses and earned higher interest income from
lending.
The bank also increased its quarterly dividend by 25 percent
to 20 cents a share.
Branch Banking & Trust posted a net income available to
common shareholders of $431 million, or 61 cents per share,
compared with $225 million, or 32 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts, on average, had expected a net income of 59 cents
a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company's
first-quarter revenue grew to $2.4 billion.
Net interest income - the difference between what the bank
earned on loans and paid out on deposits - rose 12 percent to
$1.47 billion.
Provisions for credit losses fell 16 percent from a year
ago.
The southeastern U.S. bank has emerged from the financial
crisis as one of the strongest lenders in the region, avoiding
many of the real estate problems faced by its peers.
Shares of the company closed at $31.28 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)