Oct 24 BB&T Corp on Wednesday sold $450 million of non-cumulative preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $150 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BB&T, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BB&T CORP AMT $450 MLN COUPON 5.2 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/31/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BBB-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A