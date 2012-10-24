Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Oct 24 BB&T Corp on Wednesday sold $450 million of non-cumulative preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $150 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BB&T, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BB&T CORP AMT $450 MLN COUPON 5.2 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/31/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BBB-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct