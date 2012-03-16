March 16 BB&T Corp on Thursday sold $1.05 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclays Capital, BB&T, Deutsche Bank, and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BB&T CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 2.15 PCT MATURITY 03/22/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.783 FIRST PAY 09/22/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.196 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/22/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 110 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A

TRANCHE 2 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.95 PCT MATURITY 03/22/2022 TYPE SUB NTS ISS PRICE 99.306 FIRST PAY 09/22/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.035 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/22/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 175 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by James Dalgleish)