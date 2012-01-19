* Q4 EPS $0.55 vs est $0.53
* Net interest income up 9 pct
Jan 19 BB&T Corp reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the bank
set aside less money for loan losses and earned higher interest
income from lending.
Branch Banking & Trust posted a net income of $391 million,
or 55 cents a share, compared with $208 million, or 30 cents, a
year ago.
Analysts had expected a net income of 53 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company's revenue
grew 3 percent to $2.4 billion.
Net interest income -- the difference between what the bank
earned on loans and paid out on deposits -- rose 9 percent to
$1.4 billion.
The southeastern U.S. bank has emerged from the financial
crisis as one of the strongest lenders in the region, avoiding
many of the real estate problems faced by its peers.
Shares of the company closed at $27.44 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)