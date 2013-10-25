* Payment on AT1 unlikely to be affected by change in
dividend policy
* Bonds drop less than a point in secondary market
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - BBVA's new riskiest bonds merely
wobbled after Spain's second largest lender announced it would
be cutting shareholders' dividend payments, despite the
potential for the security to see coupon payments curtailed.
BBVA became the first lender to implement a major change in
its dividend policy on Friday after the Bank of
Spain said earlier this year that banks should cap dividend
payments.
The US$1.5bn Additional Tier 1 bond which priced in May -
the first to comply with the capital requirements directive (CRD
IV) - was down to 102.375/103 in cash price terms from 103.5 on
Thursday.
As well as including triggers that could convert bonds into
equity if the bank gets into trouble, BBVA can cancel coupon
payments in whole or in part when it deems it necessary, giving
the bank further financial flexibility. Once cancelled, coupons
are lost forever.
"In a crisis, it would make sense to suspend coupons but
this is not the case here. It would be a travesty and the name
would be muddied," said one market participant. He highlighted
how recently the deal was issued, and thought BBVA would do
anything to protect coupon payments.
"Cutting dividends could actually be good news for
bondholders as it keeps capital in the bank," he said.
The bank said its third quarter net income would be EUR195m,
well below estimates of EUR614m, thanks to a EUR600m
provisioning charge related to the reclassification of EUR3.9bn
of restructured loans to NPL category.
BBVA's Additional Tier 1 was not its only bond under
pressure this morning. Tier 2 and Tier 1 deals were around 10bp
wider to swaps, while senior cash was a couple of basis points
wider, and five-year CDS was 7bp wider at 191bp.
Friday has seen weaker market conditions, particularly for
the peripheral credit, after considerable Italian bank debt
issuance in recent weeks and expectations that Spanish banks are
set to follow.
A EUR500m Additional Tier 1 priced for Banco Popular Espanol
in October was also trading lower, quoted at 97.5 from 98.875 on
Thursday.
RISKY FEATURES
Before the crisis, banks had been able to include features
such as dividend pushers and stoppers on hybrid capital deals.
In the case of the former, a bank must pay a coupon if it has
paid a dividend, while the latter prevents a bank from paying a
dividend unless it has paid on its hybrids. This change has
reduced the attractiveness of the asset class for a lot of
traditional real money bond investors.
The market for Additional Tier 1 securities has yet to fully
develop; so far there have only been three deals, from BBVA,
Societe Generale and Banco Popular Espanol. Therefore, any bank
not playing by bondholder rules could derail the market just as
it is getting going.
But BBVA appears aware of investor concerns. In a
presentation to bondholders in April, the bank said it placed
significant value on the capital provided by the Additional Tier
1 instruments.
"BBVA's objective is to maintain access to this key investor
base for funding and capital purposes."
However, the deeply subordinated debt does not come cheap.
BBVA pays 9% to bondholders at a time when it is trying to
bolster its capital ahead of the ECB Asset Quality Review next
year.
Debt bankers, however, hope the market will grow in size in
the coming years as banks try to raise the most cost-efficient
instruments to bolster their capital bases. European banks have
the ability to raise 1.5% of RWAs via Additional Tier 1.
"If BBVA did decide to defer coupons, I don't think it would
be the end of the world," said a banker. "We have seen Tier 1
coupons being switched off before. What it would do, however, is
push investors to re-evaluate the asset class, and it would
potentially mean that the next peripheral bank would have to pay
more to get this done."
