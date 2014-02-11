BRIEF-Chaparral Energy says court confirms co’s reorganization plan
* Chaparral expects to emerge from chapter 11 by end of this month
LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - Spain's second largest bank BBVA is testing European investor demand for a new Additional Tier 1 euro bond at low to mid 7%, according to a lead manager involved in the deal.
The perpetual non-call five-year issue is expected to be rated BB- by Fitch and will be BBVA's second Additional Tier 1 transaction in less than a year.
Barclays, BBVA, Citi and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners for the transaction, which will convert to equity if the bank breaches a 5.125% (bank and group) Common Equity Tier 1 trigger. Pricing is expected later today. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
HAMBURG, March 13 Swiss commodities trading group ECOM has reached agreement to purchase the factory of German grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH which declared insolvency in December, Euromar's insolvency administrator said on Monday.
* Judicial appointment of a provisional insolvency administrator of Klitsch GmbH, a 100 percent unit of uhr.de AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)