BRIEF-Chaparral Energy says court confirms co’s reorganization plan
* Chaparral expects to emerge from chapter 11 by end of this month
LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - BBVA is poised to price a EUR1.5bn Additional Tier 1 bond having attracted around EUR14bn of orders from 600 investors, a lead manager said on Tuesday.
The perpetual non-call five-year deeply subordinated bond will price at 7%, the tight end of revised guidance of 7.125% area, and well inside the initial marketing level of low to mid 7%.
Barclays, BBVA, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners on the transaction. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
* Chaparral expects to emerge from chapter 11 by end of this month
HAMBURG, March 13 Swiss commodities trading group ECOM has reached agreement to purchase the factory of German grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH which declared insolvency in December, Euromar's insolvency administrator said on Monday.
* Judicial appointment of a provisional insolvency administrator of Klitsch GmbH, a 100 percent unit of uhr.de AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)