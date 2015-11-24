MADRID Nov 24 Spain's second largest bank BBVA said on Tuesday it will acquire a 29.5 pct stake in British online lender Atom for 45 million pounds ($68.18 million).

The buyout of the startup lender, which will launch in 2016, is part of BBVA's digital strategy, the Spanish bank said in a press release.

BBVA will hold two seats on Atom's board while the investment will be used to provide capital for the build up of the British company's business, BBVA said. ($1 = 0.6601 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)