BRIEF-FastPartner Q4 pre-tax profit grows to SEK 639.4 million
* Q4 rental income 323.0 million Swedish crowns ($35.93 million) versus 298.9 million crowns year ago
LONDON, Feb 7 (IFR) - The final spread for BBVA's 18-mth senior unsecured bond has been set at MS+193bp, inside original guidance of 200bp area.
The order book is over EUR3bn for a deal size of EUR2bn. The book closed at 1100 GMT. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Jeam Marc Poilpre; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 23 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that he wants to see "very significant" tax reform passed before Congress' August recess and that the Trump administration was looking closely at border tax issues.