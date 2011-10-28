LONDON, Oct 28 (IFR) - BBVA is poised to reopen the Spanish bank senior unsecured bond market after a five-month drought in supply with benchmark sized short-dated euro-denominated issue.

The bond will have a 1.5-year maturity and is expected to price later today via BBVA, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. Initial price thoughts are mid-swaps plus 250-260bp.

The benchmark bond would mark the first senior unsecured Spanish bond to be issued since May 3 when country rival Santander priced a EUR1bn 4.5% bond maturing in 2015, which priced at 175bp over mid-swaps.

BBVA is rated Aa3 by Moody's, AA- by Standard & Poor's and A+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Alex Chambers)