(Adds details)
MADRID Nov 22 BBVA, Spain's
second largest bank, is to issue up to 3.475 billion euros of
convertible bonds, it said on Tuesday in a note to the Madrid
stock market regulator.
The yield on the bonds will be 6.5 percent and the bonds are
expected to convert 50 percent of their value into ordinary
shares on June 30 2012.
The European Banking Authority said in October BBVA would
need 7.1 billion euros of additional capital to meet the terms
of new recapitalisation proposals for the region. Spanish banks
are able to count convertible bonds under their recapitalisation
plans.
(Reporting by Nigel Davies)