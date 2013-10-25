MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
MADRID Oct 25 Spain's second-biggest bank on Friday said it was on course to reach a fully loaded Basel III capital ratio of 9.5 percent thanks to recent assets disposals in China, Chile and Panama.
The bank, which reported a net profit of 3.1 billion euros and a fully loaded Basel III capital ratio of 8.4 percent at the end of September, said this ratio could also get an extra lift of between 30 to 65 basis points from changes on how so-called deferred tax assets are being accounted. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: