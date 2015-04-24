BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
* Says has completed acquisition of 98.4 percent Catalunya Banc for about 1.165 billion euros ($1.27 billion)
* Acquisition announced last July Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Reporting By Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.