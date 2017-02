MADRID Oct 26 Spain's BBVA said on Wednesday marking down its exposure to Spanish public debt to market prices would imply a hit of 404 million euros ($561.76 million) on a total holding of 26.43 billion euros.

Any loss on the debt portfolio would be compensated by "significant capital gains" in other areas, the bank's CEO Angel Cano told journalists.

($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day)