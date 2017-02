MADRID, April 25 Spain's second-biggest bank, BBVA, reported a 13 percent drop in first quarter profit on Wednesday while saying it had achieved solvency targets demanded by European regulators ahead of time.

The bank had been able to achieve a core capital ratio of 10.7 percent, it said, ahead of the 9 percent target set by the European Banking Authority (EBA), without selling core assets, chipping into its dividend or recourse to public funds. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)