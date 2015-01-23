MADRID Jan 23 Spanish bank BBVA said
on Friday it has agreed to sell a 4.9 percent stake in China's
Citic Bank to UBS for HK$13.136 billion
($1.69 billion), booking net capital gains of around 400 million
euros ($450.40 million).
UBS will then transfer the stake to Xinhu Zhongbao
, BBVA said in a statement to the stock market
regulator in Madrid.
Following the sale, which is expected to be finalised in
the first quarter and will strengthen it Fully Loaded Common
Equity Tier 1 by 20 basis points, the Spanish bank will retain a
4.7 percent stake in the Chinese bank, it said.
($1 = 7.7513 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 0.8881 euros)
