MADRID May 24 Spain's No.2 bank BBVA may sell its Latin American pension fund businesses, joining the ranks of banks looking to shed operations outside their main markets to reduce risks and meet tougher capital rules.

A source at the bank said on Thursday the decision to review options for its pension fund administrators in Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico was not motivated by capital needs.

Rather it was in response to interest from potential buyers in non-core assets, in a region that the group still views as key source of growth in banking and insurance.

"It's not at all linked to that (capital needs). Various groups of investors had shown interest in these businesses and that moved the bank to look into options," the source said.

Banks across the world have been shedding non-core assets and pulling out of some countries, as new capital rules aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2008 financial crises force many to clamp down on underperforming assets and rein in their costs.

This week alone, Britain's Barclays sold a 19.6 percent stake in U.S. asset manager BlackRock, while Italy's UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo sold stakes in the London Stock Exchange.

Spain's banks are under particular pressure after the government said earlier this month they needed to set aside an extra 30 billion euros - on top of an existing 54 billion euros - to cover potentially bad property loans as the country battles to restore confidence and avoid an international bailout.

BBVA has said it will have to set aside about 1.8 billion euros in provisions, in addition to the 2.8 billion from the previous banking reform in February.

BBVA's top domestic rival Santander, another big contender in Latin America, has also pulled back from the region, selling its Colombian unit last year in a move widely seen as a way of plugging a capital shortfall.

BBVA said the pension funds - which have 55 billion euros under management and made a net profit of 231 million euros last year - were attractive but not central to its plans in Latin America.

It was looking at options including the partial or entire sale of the businesses, and any sale was unlikely to be this year, it added.

