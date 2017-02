MADRID, April 25 Spain's BBVA will make the bulk of pending writedowns against deteriorating property assets in coming quarters, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

BBVA said pending writedowns on real estate losses were around 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion)in a presentation accompanying first quarter results. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)