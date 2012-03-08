MADRID, March 8 Spanish bank BBVA will not need to issue any fresh capital for its purchase of state-rescued Unnim, management said on a conference call on Thursday.

BBVA paid a symbolic 1 euro for Unnim in return for guarantees of 953 million euros ($1.25 billion) against future losses. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)