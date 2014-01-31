MADRID Jan 31 Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA
said it would probably make an offer for Catalunya
Caixa when it came up for auction, the third Spanish bank to
express interest in the state-owned lender on Friday.
"We'll look at it very carefully and closely, we will
probably make an offer," Chairman Francisco Gonzalez told
journalists at a press conference.
Both Caixabank and Popular earlier said
they were interested in the nationalised lender based in the
eastern region of Catalonia. The government hopes to sell the
bank by the summer.
(Reporting By Sarah White, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by
Julien Toyer)