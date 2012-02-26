MADRID Feb 26 BBVA will bid for
some 11 billion euros ($14.81 billion) at the European Central
Bank's second offer of three-year funds to banks later this
month, the chairman of Spain's second-largest bank said on
Sunday.
Nearly all Spanish banks participated in the first 3-year
ECB auction in December and altogether took up between 50
billion euros and 100 billion euros to cover steep 2012 debt
maturities.
"We do not blush to say we bid for 11 billion euros in the
first tender and now we shall ask for a similar amount. Other
competitors have said they will go for more," Francisco Gonzalez
said in an interview published in the El Pais daily.
The ECB's sale of 489 billion euros in cheap three-year
funds at the end of December has driven demand for Spanish debt
and allowed the Treasury to complete about a third of its
planned issuance for the year.
A Reuters poll showed money market traders believe the ECB
will allot 500 billion euros at its second auction.
"Some say 600 billion," Gonzalez added. "There is no stigma
in bidding. The more the better. The tender is good for economic
recovery."
When asked if BBVA would come under pressure to buy one of
Spain's smaller banks in a second wave of consolidation, in case
rivals Santander and Caixabank did so,
Gonzalez replied "Not at all."
"We move only in our own interest. We are an internatonal
bank which can place its capital in many parts of the world,
although we should like to invest in Spain because we would have
enormous synergies," he said.
Gonzalez could not confirm BBVA would place 25 percent of
its Mexican unit Bancomer, as authorities in the Latin American
country have suggested.
"From the group's point of view we don't need to sell assets
to raise capital. From a political standpoint we shall talk to
the authorities to reach agreement," he said.
($1 = 0.7428 euros)
