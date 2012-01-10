* Adjusts U.S. goodwill to reflect slow recovery

* Takes 1 bln euro hit on 2011 net profit

* Move will boost capital by 400 mln euros (Adds BBVA's capital shortfall, shares)

MADRID, Jan 10 BBVA, Spain's second-biggest bank, said it would take a 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) hit on 2011 net profit due to an adjustment in its goodwill, boosting capital by 400 million euros.

The goodwill adjustment in its U.S. unit was due to the slow economic recovery and an expectation of low interest rates in that country, BBVA said on Tuesday. The United States accounts for around 7 percent of BBVA's profit.

The adjustment would have no effect on the bank's liquidity, solvency or dividend policy, BBVA said, but would positively affect core capital, increasing this measure of stability by 400 million euros ($510 million).

BBVA made net profit of 4.6 billion euros in 2010.

Spanish banks are under pressure from European regulators to increase their capital reserves to protect against any potential default on sovereign debt by euro zone nations as concerns heighten about the strength of the currency bloc.

The European Banking Authority identified last year a capital shortfall of 6.3 billion euros for BBVA which has to be met by end-June 2012.

Spain's biggest bank, Santander said on Monday it had reached a requirement for 9 percent core capital -- a measure of financial stability -- by raising 15.3 billion euros, six months ahead of the regulator's target.

Shares in BBVA were 3.6 percent higher at 0939 GMT, outpacing gains in the Spanish banking sector. ($1=0.7851 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Helen Massy-Beresford)