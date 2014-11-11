BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance OGM approves FY dividend of EGP 2/share
MADRID Nov 11 Spanish bank BBVA plans to close about half of its 81 offices in Portugal and dismiss a quarter of the loss-making division's workforce in an effort to recoup profitability, a spokesman for the bank said.
"The move is aimed at downsizing and optimising the bank in Portugal," the BBVA spokesman said. The measure will affect 43 offices and 177 workers.
BBVA has tried unsuccessfully to sell its Portuguese unit, several sources have told Reuters. The division had losses of 111 million euros in 2013. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Tracy Rucinski, editing by William Hardy)
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.
March 12 Mena for Touristic and Real Estate Investment Co: