BRIEF-LPL Financial Holdings files for potential mixed shelf - SEC filing
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - files for a potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES Aug 10 BBVA Banco Frances (FRA.BA), the Argentine affiliate of Spanish bank BBVA(BBVA.MC), reported on Wednesday a second-quarter net profit of 197 million pesos ($46.1 million), versus a 203.4 million peso profit a year before.
The net profit was lower than market expectations. A Reuters poll of four analysts had put the bank's net profit at a median of 225 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 201 million to 251 million pesos.
BBVA Banco Frances is the sixth-most heavily weighted stock on Argentina's Merval .MERV benchmark index, accounting for 6.10 percent of it. ($1 = 4.2725 pesos on June 30) (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - files for a potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Advent Life Sciences Llp reports a 6.6 percent passive stake in Versartis Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 6.45 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: