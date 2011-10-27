(Corrects figure in paragraph 3 and 4 to 6.3 billion euros from
6.1 billion; corrects grammar in paragraph 4)
MADRID Oct 27 Spain's second largest bank
said on Thursday it does not need any public funding
to meet the 7.1 billion euros ($9.812 billion) capital buffer
identified by the European Banking Authority (EBA).
On Wednesday, European leaders agreed to force banks to
raise more capital by June next year, to protect against losses
from any Greek debt restructuring and to try to contain the
region's financial crisis.
EBA's calculations were made at end-June and since then the
bank has raised 800 million euros from organic capital
generation and by other internal measures, so the additional
capital needs at present are 6.3 billion euros, management said.
"The calculations are as of end-June but since then we have
raised 800 mln euros from organic capital generation ... which
cuts the amount calculated by EBA to 6.3 billion euros," Chief
Financial Officer Manuel Gonzalez Cid told analysts.
On Wednesday, BBVA said it can generate enough capital
internally over the coming quarters to be well placed to meet
EBA's new capital requirements.
Gonzalez Cid said BBVA will be able to maintain its current
dividend policy in the future despite the new capital
requirements imposed by the EBA.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting By Judy MacInnes)