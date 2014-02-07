MADRID Feb 7 Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA said on Friday its board members had earned a collective 14.6 million euros ($19.9 million) for 2013, a rise of nearly 9 percent on the previous year as profits grew by a third.

Banker pay is still under scrutiny in Europe and other regions in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, and 2013 proved a mixed year for compensation as some firms reveal they pushed up bonus pots while others trimmed payouts.

BBVA's Chairman Francisco Gonzalez earned 5.2 million euros in total in 2013, including bonus awards to be deferred and paid out later, the bank said in an executive compensation report. That was up nearly 1 percent on 2012 pay levels, when the bank's profit fell because of charges on soured property debts.

BBVA normally has 14 board members, though in 2013 it had 15 members on the payroll as one stepped down half way through the year and was replaced by Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo, a former member of the European Central Bank's executive board.

($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Jon Boyle)