MADRID Nov 27 BBVA's global head of corporate finance, Francisco Rey, has left the Spanish bank after five years, a spokeswoman for BBVA confirmed on Friday.

Rey ran BBVA's investment banking advisory division, which focuses on arranging equity raisings for companies as well as advising them on mergers and acquisitions.

He is not known to be immediately joining another firm.

BBVA, Spain's second-biggest bank, makes most of its profit outside its home market, in countries such as Mexico. It is largely focused on retail banking but also has investment banking operations, including trading, in Madrid, London and Latin America among other centres.

Jose Garcia Casteleiro, a managing director in the corporate and investment banking division, will replace Rey, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Rey joined BBVA five years ago from Blackstone Group, and was tasked with building up the bank's advisory team. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Susan Fenton)