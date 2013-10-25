MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
MADRID Oct 25 BBVA, Spain's second-biggest bank, on Friday posted a nine-month net profit of 3.1 billion euros, nearly double what it made in the same period a year ago but below analysts' expectations.
Like peers, BBVA has set less money aside to counter soured debts than in 2012, and a series of Latin American disposals earlier this year have also helped profits.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast it would make a nine-month net profit of 3.505 billion euros, though predictions had varied widely, distorted by estimations over one-off gains to be booked in the third quarter.
Nine-month net interest income fell 3.2 percent from a year ago to 10.85 billion euros, in line with forecasts. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: