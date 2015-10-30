BRIEF-Norwegian bank DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan
* DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan Source text: http://bit.ly/2okspBu Further company coverage:
MADRID Oct 30 Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA on Friday posted a 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) loss in the third quarter, worse than analysts' expectations for a 875 million euro loss, as it was hit by a one-off writedown of 1.8 billion euros in Turkey.
Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was however slightly better than expected for the third quarter at 4.5 billion euros.
The impairment charge was triggered by the purchase of an additional 14.9 percent stake in Turkish bank Garanti, which gave BBVA control of the lender, as well as a weaker lira. ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
