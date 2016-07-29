MADRID, July 29 BBVA, Spain's
second-biggest bank, posted on Friday a 58 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit from the previous three months,
beating analysts' forecast, thanks to a series of one-offs and
lower provisions against bad loans.
BBVA, which has over 40 percent of its business in Mexico,
reported net profit for the April to June period of 1.12 billion
euros ($1.24 billion), above analysts' forecasts in a Reuters
poll of 936 million euros.
Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus
deposit costs, was 4.21 billion euros for the quarter, up 1.5
percent from the January-March period and just above analysts'
forecasts.
($1 = 0.9026 euros)
