MADRID Feb 1 Spanish bank BBVA posted
on Wednesday a 28 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit due
to a sharp drop in the peso in its largest market of Mexico and
by one-off charges related to mis-sold mortgages.
Spain's second largest bank said net profit came in at 678
million euros ($731.09 million) for the quarter, above the
average of analysts' estimates of 548 million euros.
Full-year net profit for 2016 was up 32 percent to 3.5
billion euros after 2015 earnings were affected by a 1.8 billion
euros writedown in Turkey, in line with analysts' forecasts.
BBVA said that a ruling from Europe's top court in December
on dispusted mortgage clauses knocked its earnings by 404
million euros in net provisions in the fourth quarter.
($1 = 0.9274 euros)
(Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Angus Berwick)