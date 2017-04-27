UPDATE 1-Amazon CEO Bezos asks Twitter followers how to donate his money
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
(Adds missing pct in headline)
MADRID, April 27 Spain's BBVA posted on Thursday a near 70 percent rise in first quarter net profit from a year earlier, helped by extraordinary capital gains and lower provisions, and with a lift to revenues in its key market of Mexico.
BBVA, Spain's second largest bank, reported net profit of 1.20 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in the first three months of the year against, beating an average of analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll of 1.12 billion euros.
In the first quarter, BBVA booked net capital gains of about 177 million euros after it sold a 1.7 stake in February in China Citic CNCB bank.
Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 4.32 billion euros, up 4 percent from a year ago. ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jesus Aguado)
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage: