* BBVA Q3 net profit 601 mln eur, vs 195 mln yr ago
* Missed forecasts on higher than expected impairments
* Net interest income up 8 pct
* Shares down 2.8 percent
By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Oct 29 Spain's BBVA said on
Wednesday net profit tripled in the third quarter from a year
ago as lending revenue rose in markets such as Mexico, though
the pace of an ongoing turnaround at the lender disappointed
analysts and investors.
The second-biggest Spanish bank, which makes most of its
profit overseas, has like domestic peers been recovering this
year from a financial crisis at home, after years of patching up
capital levels to cope with rising bad debts.
A pick-up of business in Spain is now on track and bad loans
are falling, but BBVA has still been cleaning up its balance
sheet, especially ahead of region-wide health checks by the
European Central Bank which took place this month.
In the third quarter, provisions against losses of 199
million euros ($253 million) were slightly above those from the
same period a year ago and impairments were higher than many
analysts said they had expected at this point in the bank's
recovery.
"Loan-loss provisions were slightly higher, as were other
charges," Nomura analyst Daragh Quinn said in a note, pointing
to a rise in taxes.
Others highlighted that higher-than-expected costs in BBVA's
key Mexican market had also dampened performance there, although
the country remains the biggest contributor to profits.
The group's net profit stood at 601 million euros in the
July-September quarter, up from 195 million euros in the third
quarter of last year but below forecasts of 671 million euros in
a Reuters poll.
BBVA's shares fell 2.88 percent to 8.93 euros per share by
0945 GMT, the top loser in Spain's blue-chip index Ibex,
and underperforming a broader European banking index.
For the first nine months of the year, BBVA's profit was
down 37 percent at 1.929 billion euros ($2.46 billion),
comparing unfavourably to 2013 when it booked several one-off
gains from asset sales.
BBVA also warned a push in digital banking would hit its
bottom line by up to 290 million euros in the fourth quarter.
The bank has also been hurt by unfavourable exchange rates
in volatile emerging markets, especially due to currencies in
South America and other countries such as Turkey.
That effect eased in the third quarter, BBVA said, although
it also took some charges to adjust for hyperinflation in
Venezuela and warned macro-economic uncertainties remained high
there and in Argentina.
SLOW SPANISH TURNAROUND
Some analysts said the bank's recovery in Spain was still on
track in the longer term, despite continued losses from
non-performing real estate loans.
Spanish banks are trying to focus on boosting income from
core loan businesses, though in line with Caixabank
and Bankia which reported earnings last week, BBVA
said lending was still falling in the country for now.
"We expect a large part of the benefit from domestic credit
cost and real estate normalization to accrue by 2016," Sanford
Bernstein analyst Johan De Mulder said in a note to clients.
BBVA bought state-rescued Catalunya Banc, based in
Barcelona, earlier this year as it tries to boost its Spanish
income, and the bank said on Wednesday it was winning back
customers the franchise had lost in the region.
Net interest income (NII), a closely-watched measure of
earnings on loans minus deposit costs, also rose in the third
quarter in Spain from a year ago, in a positive sign for the
bank although for the first nine months as a whole it was down
in the country.
At a group level, NII increased nearly 8 percent to 3.83
billion euros (4.87 billion US dollar) in the period, beating
expectations of 3.72 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
Losses from deteriorating assets, at 1.1 billion euros, were
well below those of a year ago, but slightly higher than in the
first and second quarters of this year.
BBVA's ratio of bad debts as a percentage of total credit,
meanwhile, fell to 6.1 percent at end-September from 6.4 percent
at end-June.
Only one small Spanish lender, Liberbank,
registered a capital shortfall at the end of 2013 in Sunday's
ECB health check, though it has already covered the gap. BBVA
had excess capital of over 13 billion euros under an adverse
stress test scenario.
