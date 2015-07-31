MADRID, July 31 BBVA, Spain's
second-biggest bank by market value, on Friday said first half
net profit more than doubled from a year earlier, beating
expectations as revenue grew and the lender integrated its
purchase of local peer Catalunya Banc.
Profit in the period came in at 2.76 billion euros ($3
billion), compared to the 2.43 expected by analysts in a Reuters
poll, also helped by a series of one-off gains.
In the second quarter alone, net profit was up 74 percent at
1.22 billion euros, also above expectations, while net interest
income rose nearly 6 percent from a year ago.
($1 = 0.9137 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)