18 hours ago
CORRECTED-Spain's BBVA Q2 net profit down 1.4 pct from same period last year
July 27, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 18 hours ago

CORRECTED-Spain's BBVA Q2 net profit down 1.4 pct from same period last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to make clear comparison is against Q2 2016)

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA posted on Thursday a 1.4 percent fall in net profit in the second quarter against the same period last year due to lower extraordinary gains and pressure on lending income in Spain.

BBVA, Spain's second largest bank, reported net profit of 1.11 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in the period April to June, slightly below an average of analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll of 1.12 billion euros.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 4.48 billion euros, up 6.36 percent from a year ago. ($1 = 0.8581 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Sonya Dowsett)

