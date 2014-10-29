MADRID Oct 29 Spain's BBVA on
Wednesday posted a 37 percent drop in net profit for the first
nine months of the year, missing analysts' forecasts, after
year-ago earnings were boosted by one-off gains from asset
sales.
The country's second-biggest lender, which makes the bulk of
revenues overseas, reported a 1.929-billion-euro (2.46 billion
US dollar) net profit for the period. Analysts polled by Reuters
had expected it to come in slightly higher at closer to 2
billion euros.
BBVA said net interest income, a closely-watched measure of
earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was practically flat in
the nine-month period from a year ago at 10.87 billion euros,
beating forecasts. (1 US dollar = 0.7847 euro)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)