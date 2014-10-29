MADRID Oct 29 Spain's BBVA on Wednesday posted a 37 percent drop in net profit for the first nine months of the year, missing analysts' forecasts, after year-ago earnings were boosted by one-off gains from asset sales.

The country's second-biggest lender, which makes the bulk of revenues overseas, reported a 1.929-billion-euro (2.46 billion US dollar) net profit for the period. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected it to come in slightly higher at closer to 2 billion euros.

BBVA said net interest income, a closely-watched measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was practically flat in the nine-month period from a year ago at 10.87 billion euros, beating forecasts. (1 US dollar = 0.7847 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)