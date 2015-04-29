MADRID, April 29 Spain's BBVA on
Wednesday said net profit more than doubled in the first quarter
from a year ago, beating forecasts and boosted by the sale of a
stake in China's CITIC Bank.
Profit at Spain's second-biggest bank came in at 1.54
billion euros ($1.69 billion), compared to the 1.37 billion
euros expected in a Reuters poll of analysts. Net interest
income rose 8 percent from a year ago but missed forecasts.
Without the gains from the CITIC sale, net profit would have
risen 53 percent to 953 million euros, the bank said.
($1 = 0.9119 euros)
