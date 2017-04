April 29 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Chief Financial OfficerJaime Saenz de Tejada:

* Says bank sees Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) ratio reaching of 15 percent within three years

* ROTE ratio was 10.6 percent at end-March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)