MADRID, April 28 Spain's second-biggest lender BBVA expects a pick-up in net interest income in its domestic market throughout 2016 despite the pressure put on margins by low interest rates, its chief executive officer said.

"We are being put under pressure by the trends in interest rates. Assets prices are falling in line with the drop in interest rates and we are cutting our costs but not by the same measure," Carlos Torres told journalists at a news conference following the release of first-quarter earnings.

"However, we see a positive trend in the net interest income in Spain," he also said. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)