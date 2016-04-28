BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
MADRID, April 28 Spain's second-biggest lender BBVA expects a pick-up in net interest income in its domestic market throughout 2016 despite the pressure put on margins by low interest rates, its chief executive officer said.
"We are being put under pressure by the trends in interest rates. Assets prices are falling in line with the drop in interest rates and we are cutting our costs but not by the same measure," Carlos Torres told journalists at a news conference following the release of first-quarter earnings.
"However, we see a positive trend in the net interest income in Spain," he also said. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.