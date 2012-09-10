LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - BBVA, Spain second largest biggest bank, has mandated Barclays, BBVA, Credit Agricole and Citi for a new three-year senior unsecured transaction.

The Baa3/BBB+/BBB+ deal is being marketed at 380bp area over mid-swaps and will price later today subject to market conditions.

The new trade follows hot on the heels of Santander that priced a EUR2.5bn 3.5 year senior on Friday after attracting more than EUR5bn of orders.

(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Sudip Roy)