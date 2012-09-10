LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - BBVA, rated Baa3/BBB+/BBB+, has priced a EUR1.5bn three-year senior unsecured issue via joint-lead managers Barclays, BBVA, CA CIB and Citi.

The new deal priced in line with guidance of 380bp over mid-swaps which gives a reoffer price of 99.876 and a coupon of 4.375%. (Reporting by Helene Durand)